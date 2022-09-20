Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Iran President discuss bilateral relations

She is on a three-day visit to the UK, during which she will attend Monday's funeral service and is also invited to a reception for world leaders
Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday held a bilateral meeting with President of Iran Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi wherein they discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and international matters.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York as the 193-member world body held a high-level debate on issues of global peace and security.
The Prime Minister was accompanied by Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar and Special Assistant to the PM Tariq Fatemi.
Earlier, he also held meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.
He is also scheduled to meet US Special Envoy for Climate Change John Kerry and visit The Times Centre for an interview with the New York Times editorial board later on Tuesday.
Since the start of the conflict, the country has supplied defence equipment and humanitarian supplies to Ukraine, while outlawing exports to Russia
Born in the Russian city of Chelyabinsk, Olga Simonova served for years alongside Ukrainian soldiers fighting in Donbas region
More than 120 firefighters were dispatched to the blaze in the Palms neighbourhood of Los Angeles
National Transportation Safety Board says it is investigating a collision between a Cessna 172 and a Sonex Xenos aircraft near Longmont
Hundreds of thousands line up for long hours, waiting to file past the coffin and honour the queen
The appeal follows the discovery of around 450 graves outside the formerly Russian-occupied city of Izyum
Russia and Ukraine have blamed each other for shelling at the site of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant