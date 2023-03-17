New Zealand to ban Tiktok from MPs' devices: parliament

This is the latest Western nation to express security fears about the platform

By AFP Published: Fri 17 Mar 2023, 7:13 AM

New Zealand will ban Chinese-owned social media app Tiktok from devices issued to members of parliament, officials told AFP Friday, becoming the latest Western nation to express security fears about the platform.

TikTok will be banned on all devices with access to the parliamentary network, Parliamentary Service chief executive Rafael Gonzalez-Montero said. The ban will start from March 31.

ALSO READ: