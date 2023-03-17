New Zealand to ban Tiktok from MPs' devices: parliament

The Sharia compliant 20g minted bullion would be a perfect gift during Eid Al Fitr
New Zealand will ban Chinese-owned social media app Tiktok from devices issued to members of parliament, officials told AFP Friday, becoming the latest Western nation to express security fears about the platform.
TikTok will be banned on all devices with access to the parliamentary network, Parliamentary Service chief executive Rafael Gonzalez-Montero said. The ban will start from March 31.
Defence ministry says Russian fighter jets did not use their on-board weapons and made no contact with the UAV
With its update, text responses from GPT-4 will be more accurate, and — in future — will come from both image and text inputs in a major leap forward for the technology
More than 5,600 tonnes of garbage had piled up by Monday, drawing complaints from some district mayors
Sunak and his family were filmed walking their pet at Hyde Park, where signs clearly state that all dogs must be kept on leads
In a Facebook post in 2020, Eleanor Williams, 22, had accused three South Asian men of beating, abusing and trafficking her, stoking racial tensions in her hometown
New chatbot programed to be more restrained in dealing with potentially dangerous topics and given a set of "principles" by its creators for safety