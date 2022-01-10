New Abraham Accords Caucus to promote interfaith dialogue, showcase Middle East's potential

The assemblies in US Congress and Israeli Knesset are a bipartisan venue to strengthen the historic agreements

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 10 Jan 2022, 4:11 PM

The Abraham Accords Peace Institute (AAPI) has welcomed the creation of caucuses in the US Congress and Israeli Knesset (Abraham Accords Caucus) which will help establish a foundation for peace in the Middle East.

The caucus is a bipartisan and bicameral venue to strengthen and expand the historic agreements.

The Institute applauded the Senators and Representatives heading the Caucus for their leadership,and look forward to fruitful cooperation with them, as well as with the Israeli Knesset Abraham Accords Caucus, and counterparts across the Middle East and beyond.

AAPI President and Executive Director, Robert Greenway said: “The Abraham Accords provide the pathway to the end of decades of conflict, and a future of peace, tolerance, and opportunity in the Middle East and around the world.

“We applaud the creation of caucuses in the US Congress and Israeli Knesset as a vital step to support and expand the Accords. These caucuses will help establish a foundation for peace in the Middle East by demonstrating the tangible benefits of interpersonal ties, trade, commerce, and mutual cooperation.”

Greenway added: “They will help realise the historic opportunity to unleash the Middle East's potential, keep America safe, and turn the page on a generation of conflict and instability in the region. We are especially grateful to Senators James Lankford, Jacky Rosen, Joni Ernst and Cory Booker, and Representatives Cathy McMorris Rogers, Brad Schneider, Anne Wagner and David Trone for their leadership.”

The Abraham Accords Peace Institute (AAPI) is a non-partisan, non-profit US organization dedicated to supporting the implementation and expansion of the historic Abraham Accords peace agreements. The mission of the Institute is to strengthen the new bonds created through the Abraham Accords and ensure that these relationships achieve their fullest potential.

