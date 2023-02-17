Watch: Man discovers brother is alive 261 hours after deadly Turkey earthquake, breaks down during emotional phone call

The country lies on the seismically active "Ring of Fire", a 40,000-km arc of volcanoes and ocean trenches girdling much of the Pacific Ocean
Many emotional videos are circulating the Internet in the aftermath of the terrible earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria, killing over 38,000 people. Earlier, the heart-wrenching reunion of a father and daughter in Turkey went viral, as the grieving man promised his child that he would always be with her.
In one such video, shared by Anadolou Agency, a man is seen speaking on the phone to his brother, reassuring him that he is alive.
Search and rescue teams found Mustafa Avci, 34, alive under the rubble in Antakya district.
"There aren't any problems," Mustafa says, despite being on a stretcher in a neck brace.
"Are you Abdulkadir's brother?" his brother asks, to which he smiles and says, "Indeed, my dear brother." His brother then breaks down over the call. "Where are you?" he sobs.
Mustafa then asks if their mother and family are okay, and where they are. "We are all waiting for you," his brother replies on the phone.
At least 42,000 people were killed by two strong earthquakes that jolted Turkey and Syria on February 6, causing devastating loss and damage.
