Voting starts in Turkey presidential election runoff

The eyepiece features a camera, a microphone and an internal projector screen where words are displayed in front of the user's eye
Turks began voting on Sunday in a presidential runoff that could see Tayyip Erdogan extend his rule into a third decade and persist with Turkey's increasingly authoritarian path, muscular foreign policy and unorthodox economic governance.
Erdogan, 69, defied opinion polls and came out comfortably ahead with an almost five-point lead over his rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu in the first round on May 14. But he fell just short of the 50% needed to avoid a runoff.
Voting began at 8 a.m. (0500 GMT) and will finish at 5 p.m. (1400 GMT). The outcome was expected to start becoming clear by early evening.
The eyepiece features a camera, a microphone and an internal projector screen where words are displayed in front of the user's eye
53% increase in civilian deaths in 2022 compared to the year prior, with nearly 17,000 civilian deaths recorded across 12 conflicts: Report
Are carrots good? Is blue light bad? Experts weigh in on nine common beliefs
Relations between India and Britain have soured after the documentary
A default, the first in US history, would trigger devastating consequences for the global economy
Environmental DNA research has aided conservation, but scientists say its ability to glean information about human populations and individuals poses dangers
Women who have gone through a divorce often see their savings and retirement depleted. Building back means careful planning
Karim Khan ssued an arrest warrant for Putin in March on the war crime accusation of unlawfully deporting Ukrainian children