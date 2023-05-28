UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Voting starts in Turkey presidential election runoff

Erdogan defied opinion polls and came out ahead with an almost five-point lead over his rival in the first round on May 14

A woman casts her ballot at a polling station during the presidental elections in Istanbul on Sunday.-- AFP
A woman casts her ballot at a polling station during the presidental elections in Istanbul on Sunday.-- AFP

By Reuters

Published: Sun 28 May 2023, 9:26 AM

Turks began voting on Sunday in a presidential runoff that could see Tayyip Erdogan extend his rule into a third decade and persist with Turkey's increasingly authoritarian path, muscular foreign policy and unorthodox economic governance.

Erdogan, 69, defied opinion polls and came out comfortably ahead with an almost five-point lead over his rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu in the first round on May 14. But he fell just short of the 50% needed to avoid a runoff.

Voting began at 8 a.m. (0500 GMT) and will finish at 5 p.m. (1400 GMT). The outcome was expected to start becoming clear by early evening.


More news from World