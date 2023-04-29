Thousands of Iran energy workers to be sacked, replaced, says official

Commercial operations started at 7am and closed at 8pm on inaugural day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the service, with boats plying every 15 minutes in the High Court-Vypin route from both terminals
Four thousand Iranian petrochemical workers on strike over pay and conditions in an energy-producing region of the country's south will be sacked and replaced, state media reported.
The employees in Bushehr province have demanded salary increases and improved conditions for accommodation and transport, an official in charge of the Islamic republic's oil and gas sector in the region was quoted Friday by state news agency IRNA.
"In eight petrochemical projects of this region, a number of seasonal workers went on strike due to livelihood problems, and after the end of the legal deadline, 4,000 of them will be replaced by new workers," Sekhavat Assadi, CEO of the Pars Special Economic Energy Zone said.
PSEEZ extracts oil and gas from the offshore South Pars field in the Gulf, the world's largest known gas reserve which Iran shares with Qatar. About 40,000 people work at South Pars.
Assadi added that "all manufacturing companies are operating, and production is at full capacity".
In 2022, Iran witnessed several waves of strikes by teachers and bus drivers who protested low wages and high living costs.
On Saturday Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the final say in major state policies, said some labour protests have been helpful to the country.
"These protests are actually helping the government and the system and making them understand, and in these cases, wherever the responsible institutions such as the judiciary entered, they saw that the workers were right," Khamenei said in a meeting with workers.
"Fortunately, in all the protest cases, the labour society... has not allowed ill-wishers to abuse the protests and the gatherings."
In October, security forces made a number of arrests during a protest by workers over the failure to pay their wages in Asalouyeh, the port in Bushehr province where the South Pars complex is based.
Since 2018, Iran's economy has been hit by US-led sanctions and spiralling inflation, along with record depreciation of its national currency, the rial, against the dollar, after Washington withdrew from a landmark nuclear deal with Tehran.
Commercial operations started at 7am and closed at 8pm on inaugural day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the service, with boats plying every 15 minutes in the High Court-Vypin route from both terminals
Step comes after government accepts recommendations of a defence review that said China had launched the largest military build-up of any country since the end of WW II, with 'potential for conflict' in Indo-Pacific
With around 200,000 people thought to celebrate the Hindu festival in the state, its Senate voted unanimously to recognise Diwali as an official holiday
US president, who would be 86 when he leaves office if re-elected, said such numbers don't even register with him while also dismissing criticism over his 42% job approval rating
Legal filing the latest salvo in a more than year-old feud between Disney and DeSantis after the company opposed a state law that bans classroom lessons on gender identity in early grades
Illegal Migration Bill that dramatically curbs migrants’ ability to seek asylum in the UK aims to deter thousands from trying to reach the country in boats across the English Channel
And is there anything they can do to prevent them?
Projectile launched from northern Sweden malfunctioned and landed 15km inside neighbouring country, 10km from closest settlement, Sweden's Esrange Space Centre says