Sudan's army agrees to extend truce for 72 hours: Statement

Advantage Tankers says previous incidents show that crew caught up in similar incidents are in "no danger"
The Sudanese army said in a statement on Sunday that it had agreed to extend a truce with the paramilitary RSF for a period of 72 hours, starting from the end of the current ceasefire arrangement.
The army said that although the rebels had intended to try to attack some sites it hoped that they would abide by the ceasefire.
Half of Britons still think he is doing a good job while his daughter-in-law Kate is the most liked royal, according to the Ipsos poll
World-first trial finds new therapy that is able to safely lower levels of the harmful tau protein known to cause the condition
Richard Sharp said he was resigning after making an “inadvertent” breach of the rules
World Cup winner's name has been included as an adjective
10 police personnel onboard the multi-utility vehicle and its driver died after Maoists detonated an improvised explosive device
The prices of grains, vegetable oil, dairy and other agricultural commodities have fallen steadily in the market, but the relief hasn’t made it to the real world
Commercial operations started at 7am and closed at 8pm on inaugural day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the service, with boats plying every 15 minutes in the High Court-Vypin route from both terminals