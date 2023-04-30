Sudan's army agrees to extend truce for 72 hours: Statement

The new ceasefire will start from the end of the current arrangement

By Reuters Published: Sun 30 Apr 2023, 10:38 PM

The Sudanese army said in a statement on Sunday that it had agreed to extend a truce with the paramilitary RSF for a period of 72 hours, starting from the end of the current ceasefire arrangement.

The army said that although the rebels had intended to try to attack some sites it hoped that they would abide by the ceasefire.