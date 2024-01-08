More than 23,000 killed in Gaza in Israeli attacks since Oct 7

Photo: Reuters

Published: Mon 8 Jan 2024, 6:36 PM Last updated: Mon 8 Jan 2024, 6:37 PM

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Monday at least 23,084 people have been killed in the besieged Palestinian territory since war with Israel began on October 7.

The ministry said in a statement that it had recorded 249 deaths in the past 24 hours, while a total of 58,926 people had been wounded in the Gaza Strip during the more than three months of fighting.

