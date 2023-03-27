Israel's trade union ends strike as Netanyahu announces 'pause' to judicial reforms

Several protesters and members of security forces wounded in clashes
Israel's trade union confederation ended a one-day general strike, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu paused divisive judicial reforms which sparked months of street protests.
"Following the prime minister's announcement, I declare the end of the strike," Arnon Bar-David, chairman of the confederation, or Histadrut, said in a statement.
Netanyahu on Monday announced a pause to divisive judicial reforms moving through parliament, after months of street rallies that drew tens of thousands.
"Out of a sense of national responsibility, out of a will to prevent a rupture among our people, I have decided to pause the second and third readings of the bill," he told the nation.
He added he would delay consideration of the bill to the next session of parliament which begins in the second half of April.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog earlier Monday had called for an immediate halt to the legislative process, a day after Netanyahu fired his defence minister Yoav Gallant for making a similar demand.
That sparked a general strike call on Monday from Israel's top trade union chief, Arnon Bar-David, but he called off the action after Netanyahu's address.
"Following the prime minister's announcement I declare the end of the strike," Bar-David, chairman of the Histadrut trade union confederation, said in a statement.
Flights were disrupted, hospitals stopped non-emergency service, and even diplomats had walked off the job on Monday.
