Israeli ambassador to Turkey presents credentials to Erdogan

The ceremony at the presidential complex in Ankara marks the latest step in warming ties between the two countries

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) shakes hands with Israel's Ambassador to Ankara Irit Lillian (L) as he receives the letter of credence, at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on Tuesday. — AFP

By AFP Published: Tue 27 Dec 2022, 10:38 PM

Israel's ambassador to Turkey Irit Lillian on Tuesday presented her credentials to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the foreign ministry said, marking a new era after four years with the position unstaffed.

"A very emotional moment this afternoon as I presented my letter of credentials to the President," Lillian, who had been serving as Israel's charge d'affaires in Ankara, wrote on her Twitter account.

"Looking forward to many more positive developments in the bilateral relations".

The ceremony at Erdogan's presidential complex in Ankara marks the latest step in warming ties between Israel and Turkey.

Bilateral relations began to fray in 2008 following an Israeli military operation in Gaza.

Relations then froze in 2010 after the deaths of 10 civilians following an Israeli raid on the Turkish Mavi Marmara ship, part of a flotilla trying to breach a blockade by carrying aid into the Gaza enclave.

A brief reconciliation lasted from 2016 until 2018, when Turkey withdrew its ambassador and expelled Israel's over the killing of Palestinians during a conflict with Gaza.

Following months of diplomatic warming, Israel and Turkey announced in August the full restoration of relations and the return of ambassadors to both countries.

Turkey, too, has appointed an ambassador to Israel. A presidential decree in November named Sakir Ozkan Torunlar to the post, Turkish media reported at the time.

He is expected to present his credentials to Israeli President Isaac Herzog "soon," according to the Israeli foreign ministry.

Despite past tensions between the two, Erdogan last month congratulated Benjamin Netanyahu on his victory in the general election.

Netanyahu, whose second term in office ran from 2009 to 2021, was due to swear in his new government on Thursday.