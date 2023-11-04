Israel fires missile at Hamas chief's house in Gaza

It aims to explore the vital role of culture in the prosperity of cities and establish the foundations for sustainable development
An Israeli drone fired a missile at the Gaza house of Hamas' leader Ismail Haniyeh who is currently outside the enclave, Hamas-affiliated Al-Aqsa Radio reported on Saturday.
It was unclear whether any of his family members were at the house when it was struck.
Haniyeh, Hamas' political chief, has been outside the Gaza Strip since 2019, residing between Turkey and Qatar.
Earlier the leader of the group had said that Israeli hostages held in the besieged Gaza Strip were subject to the same "death and destruction" that Palestinians have faced.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Hamas has told mediators that it was necessary for the "massacre" to stop and called on people to continue protesting, particularly in the West, to mount pressure on decision makers, Ismail Haniyeh said in a recorded video message.
ALSO READ:
It aims to explore the vital role of culture in the prosperity of cities and establish the foundations for sustainable development
The quake was at a depth of 94 km
At the start of his presidency in 2017, he imposed sweeping restrictions on entry of travellers from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Yemen, Iraq and Sudan
According to the authority, the quake occurred at 3.32pm local time
He is the first major candidate to leave a race that has been dominated by his former boss-turned-rival, Donald Trump
Russia dismisses the initiative as biased as Zelensky’s 10-point peace plan wins support from more countries
The body of Robert Card, a 40-year-old army reservist, was discovered Friday night inside a tractor trailer near a recycling centre where he used to work
Tens of thousands of BNP supporters come out in protest, calling for a free and fair vote under a caretaker government