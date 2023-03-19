Iran's President 'welcomes' invitation to visit Saudi Arabia: official

Ebrahim Raisi said so in a tweet earlier today following the reconciliation deal between the two countries

Photo: AP

By AFP Published: Sun 19 Mar 2023, 8:12 PM

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has "welcomed" an invitation from Saudi Arabia's King Salman to visit the Kingdom following the reconciliation deal between the two countries, an Iranian official said Sunday.

"In a letter to President Raisi... the King of Saudi Arabia welcomed the deal between the two brotherly countries, (and) invited him to Riyadh," tweeted Mohammad Jamshidi, the Iranian president's deputy chief of staff for political affairs, adding that "Raisi welcomed the invitation".

