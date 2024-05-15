Iran lawmakers back switch to Friday-Saturday weekend

CCTV footage played during the trial showed Kuandyk Bishimbayev punching and kicking his wife, who was later found dead
Iran's parliament approved changes to the working week for all government employees on Wednesday that would establish a 40-hour working week with a Friday-Saturday weekend.
The legislation, which still requires a green light from constitutional watchdog the Guardian Council, would replace the existing 44-hour working week with a half-day Thursday and Friday -- the Muslim day of prayer and rest -- the only full day off.
The change had been hotly debated, and 136 lawmakers voted in favour with 66 against and three abstentions, the official IRNA news agency said.
Economists had warned that the alternative of a Thursday-Friday weekend risked deepening Iran's isolation by limiting most international transactions to three days per week.
But some clerics accused supporters of a Friday-Saturday weekend of taking their lead from the Judaeo-Christian traditions of the Western world.
However, lawmaker Mohsen Pirhadi told parliament Wednesday that leading Shia cleric Ayatollah Javadi Amoli had raised no objection to Saturday as a weekend day.
CCTV footage played during the trial showed Kuandyk Bishimbayev punching and kicking his wife, who was later found dead
The new government - the small emirate's 46th - is headed by Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmed al-Abdullah al-Sabah
Ukrainian army chief says although the situation is 'complicated', his forces are managing to hold back
American tech companies in general are seen as hostile toward unionisation efforts, notably Amazon
Daniel Duggan's lawyer says his client knew Chinese defence hacker Su Bin as an employment broker for Chinese state aviation company
Eastern parts of the city have been heavily bombarded in recent days, as Israel sent tanks and ground troops into the areas
British foreign secretary says he is in a completely different position to the US
This comes days after multiple schools in Delhi received bomb threats