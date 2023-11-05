Evacuation of dual nationals, foreigners from Gaza to Egypt suspended: Border official

Photo: AP

Published: Sun 5 Nov 2023, 12:05 AM

Gaza's Hamas government suspended the evacuation of foreign passport holders to Egypt Saturday after Israel refused to allow some wounded Palestinians to be evacuated to Egyptian hospitals, a border official said.

"No foreign passport holder will be able to leave the Gaza Strip until wounded people who need to be evacuated from hospitals in north Gaza are transported through the Rafah crossing" to Egypt, the official said on condition of anonymity.

