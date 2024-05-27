Beirut design fair reborn after four years of economic crisis

A Lebanese artisan demonstrates her skills in carving on copper, during the annual event 'We Design Beirut', a large-scale exhibition that celebrates Lebanese innovation in the field of design, blending national heritage and modernity in Beirut on May 23. — AFP

Published: Mon 27 May 2024, 7:43 PM

A Beirut design fair has made a comeback after Lebanon's economic meltdown forced a four-year hiatus, with some pieces on display in spaces devastated in a deadly 2020 port explosion.

We Design Beirut, which ended Sunday, exhibited work from more than 150 designers and artisans for four days in several locations in the Lebanese capital.

The fair aimed "to showcase the diversity of Lebanese design despite the country's difficulties", said Mariana Wehbe, who launched the event with industrial designer Samer Alameen.

The annual fair kicked off in 2010 but hit pause in 2019, when Lebanon's economy went into free fall, in what the World Bank would call one of the planet's worst economic crises in recent history.

The event was set to return in October last year but was postponed again after Palestinian militant group Hamas's attack on southern Israel triggered the Gaza war.

Since the day after the October 7 attack, Lebanon's powerful Hezbollah movement has been trading regular fire across the country's southern border with Israel in stated support of Gazans and ally Hamas.

"We are trying to make Beirut a centre for design and creation again," said curator William Wehbe, not related to Mariana, speaking from the capital's luxurious Villa Audi, one of the fair venues.

A Lebanese artisan demonstrates her skills in making objects from rattan during the annual event 'We Design Beirut'. — AFP

Designers and creative workers have been among those Lebanese leaving for better prospects abroad, some spurred by the lack of primary materials or after their workshops were destroyed in the 2020 port explosion, he added.

On August 4, 2020, a catastrophic explosion of poorly stored ammonium nitrate at Beirut's port killed more than 220 people, injured at least 6,500 and laid waste to swathes of the capital.

Inside the opulent Villa Audi, a mirror installation took centre stage while large mushroom-shaped lamps lit the gardens.

Visitors look at objects designed in Lebanon during the annual event 'We Design Beirut'. — AFP