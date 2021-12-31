Look to the future and stay focused, Xi tells China

Chinese president addresses the nation on New Year

People have their dinner at a restaurant as a screen broadcasts Chinese President Xi Jinping delivering his New Year speech in Beijing. — AFP

By Reuters Published: Fri 31 Dec 2021, 5:36 PM

Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed the importance of maintaining a “strategic focus” in his 2022 New Year address and of being mindful of “potential risks” in the Communist Party’s long-term vision to turn China into a global power.

Xi in 2021 declared that China had achieved its aim of building a so-called “moderately prosperous” society, a milestone on its road to becoming a global leader in 2049, the 100th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

“We must always keep a long-term perspective, remain mindful of potential risks, maintain strategic focus and determination, and ‘attain the broad and great while addressing the delicate and minute’,” Xi said in a televised speech.

China, where the coronavirus was first identified in late 2019, has placed a focus on its achievements past and present, including quickly bringing Covid-19 under control as its economy lost steam after rebounding from a pandemic slump and as relations with the United States plumbed new lows.

Xi said the complete unification of “the motherland” was an aspiration shared by people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, referring to the self-ruled island of Taiwan which it considers “sacred” territory.

“I sincerely hope that all the sons and daughters of the Chinese nation will join forces to create a brighter future for our nation,” he said.