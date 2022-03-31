LIVE Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Moscow announces Mariupol ceasefire to evacuate civilians

The number of Ukrainians fleeing abroad is now above four million

By Team KT Published: Thu 31 Mar 2022, 6:47 AM Last updated: Thu 31 Mar 2022, 8:03 AM

Russian forces pounded the outskirts of Kyiv and a besieged city in northern Ukraine, a day after Moscow promised to scale down operations there in what the West dismissed as a ploy to regroup by invaders suffering heavy losses.

Russia’s defence ministry said its forces were regrouping near Ukraine’s capital Kyiv and the northern city of Chernihiv to focus on other key areas and complete the “liberation” of the breakaway eastern Donbas region. Russia is shelling nearly all cities along the frontline separating Ukrainian government-controlled territory from areas held by Russian-backed separatists in the eastern Donetsk region, the regional Donetsk governor said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he discussed specific defensive support with US President Joe Biden in an hour-long call on Wednesday.

The number of Ukrainians fleeing abroad is now above four million, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said.

7.55am: Moscow announces Mariupol ceasefire Thursday to evacuate civilians

The Russian defence ministry announced a local ceasefire Thursday to allow civilians to be evacuated from Ukraine’s besieged port city of Mariupol.

A humanitarian corridor from Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia, via the Russian-controlled port of Berdiansk, would be opened from 10 am (0700 GMT), the ministry said Wednesday.

7.45am: Russia considers presence of any US, NATO military infrastructure in countries bordering Afghanistan unacceptable, says Russian FM Lavrov

7.24am: UK spy chief says Putin advisors fear telling truth on Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s advisors fear telling him the truth about his “failing” Ukraine war strategy, the head of Britain’s top communications spying agency said Thursday.

Putin had “massively misjudged” the invasion, the director of Britain’s intelligence agency GCHQ Jeremy Fleming said in a prepared speech to the Australian National University in Canberra.

We’ve seen Russian soldiers — short of weapons and morale — refusing to carry out orders, sabotaging their own equipment and even accidentally shooting down their own aircraft.

6.44am: Ukraine preparing for new Russian offensive in the east, Zelensky says

Ukrainian forces are preparing for new Russian attacks in the east of the country as Moscow builds up its troops there after suffering setbacks near the capital Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday.

Russia’s invasion of its neighbour, now in its fifth week, has driven around a quarter of Ukrainians from their homes and brought Russian-Western tensions to their worst point since the Cold War.