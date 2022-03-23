LIVE Russia-Ukraine crisis: 'Hellscape' in Mariupol where 100,000 trapped

Intense Russian air strikes are turning besieged Mariupol into the “ashes of a dead land”

People holding flags and shining lights from their mobile phones pose next to candle lightings reading "Children , save Mariupol' during a rally against Russia's invasion of attack on March 22, 2022 in Prague. Photo: AFP

By Team KT Published: Wed 23 Mar 2022, 6:38 AM Last updated: Wed 23 Mar 2022, 6:43 AM

Talks between Ukraine and Russia are confrontational but moving forward, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday, as the West plans to announce more sanctions against the Kremlin amid a worsening humanitarian crisis.

Intense Russian air strikes are turning besieged Mariupol into the “ashes of a dead land”, the city council said on Tuesday, as street fighting and bombardments raged in the port city.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s incursion into Ukraine has forced more than 3.5 million to flee, brought the unprecedented isolation of Russia’s economy, and raised fears of wider conflict in the West unthought-of for decades.

Here's the latest of all top developments on March 23:

6:39am: Russians destroy Chernobyl laboratory

This Maxar satellite image taken and released on March 10, 2022 shows an overview of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Pripyat, Ukraine. Photo: AFP

Russian military forces have destroyed a new laboratory at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant that among other things works to improve management of radioactive waste, the Ukrainian state agency responsible for the Chernobyl exclusion zone said Tuesday.

The Russian military seized the decommissioned plant at the beginning of the war. The exclusion zone is the contaminated area around the plant, site of the world’s worst nuclear meltdown in 1986.

6:33am: 'Hellscape' in Mariupol

Almost 100,000 people are trapped among the ruins of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, facing starvation, thirst and relentless Russian bombardment, President Volodymyr Zelensky said as the UN sharpened demands for Moscow to end its “absurd” and “unwinnable” war.

Tens of thousands of residents have already fled the besieged southern port city, bringing harrowing testimony of a “freezing hellscape riddled with dead bodies and destroyed buildings”, according to Human Rights Watch.

6:30am: Kremlin has denied that Russia’s invasion has stalled

Asked on CNN what Russian President Vladimir Putin has achieved in Ukraine, he said: “Well, first of all not yet. He hasn’t achieved yet.” But he insisted the military operation was going “strictly in accordance with the plans and purposes that were established beforehand.”

Peskov reiterated that Putin’s main goals were to “get rid of the military potential of Ukraine” and “ensure that Ukraine changes from an anti-Russian center to a neutral country.”