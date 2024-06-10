India's PM Modi thanks Pakistan PM Sharif for wishes on third term

Indian-origin astronaut Williams and Butch Wilmore will spend eight days on the orbiting laboratory
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday for taking oath as India's PM for a third successive term.
"Felicitations to @narendramodi on taking oath as the Prime Minister of India," Sharif posted on X.
Modi responded to Sharif’s message through a post on X: “Thank you @cmshehbaz for your good wishes.”
Nawaz Sharif, who is the head of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), also congratulated PM Modi for assuming the PM’s office for the record third time.
"My warm felicitations to Modi Ji on assuming office for the third time. Your party's success in recent elections reflects the confidence of the people in your leadership. Let us replace hate with hope and seize the opportunity to shape the destiny of the two billion people of South Asia," he wrote on X on Sunday.
In response to Nawaz Sharif, Modi said he appreciated his message, adding the people of India have always stood for peace, security and progressive ideas. "Advancing the well-being and security of our people shall always remain our priority." he said in another post on X.
The PM Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won a decisive victory in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, bagging 293 out of 543 seats. Modi took oath as PM in the coalition government on Sunday.
