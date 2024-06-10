India's PM Modi thanks Pakistan PM Sharif for wishes on third term

India’s BJP leader Narendra Modi (R) takes the oath of office for a third term as the country's Prime Minister in New Delhi on June 9, 2024. Photo: AFP

Published: Mon 10 Jun 2024, 6:06 PM

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday for taking oath as India's PM for a third successive term.

"Felicitations to @narendramodi on taking oath as the Prime Minister of India," Sharif posted on X.

Modi responded to Sharif’s message through a post on X: “Thank you @cmshehbaz for your good wishes.”

Nawaz Sharif, who is the head of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), also congratulated PM Modi for assuming the PM’s office for the record third time.

"My warm felicitations to Modi Ji on assuming office for the third time. Your party's success in recent elections reflects the confidence of the people in your leadership. Let us replace hate with hope and seize the opportunity to shape the destiny of the two billion people of South Asia," he wrote on X on Sunday.

In response to Nawaz Sharif, Modi said he appreciated his message, adding the people of India have always stood for peace, security and progressive ideas. "Advancing the well-being and security of our people shall always remain our priority." he said in another post on X.