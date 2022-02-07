India files new case against Dawood Ibrahim, others

India filed the case under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act based on a recent order received from the Ministry of Home Affairs

Dawood Ibrahim is wanted in India for the 1993 Mumbai bombings. — File photo

By ANI Published: Mon 7 Feb 2022, 9:43 PM

India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a case against underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and others under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), the agency said on Monday.

NIA Spokesperson Sanyukta Parashar confirmed to ANI that a case has been registered against Dawood and others.

The agency filed the case based on a recent order received from the Ministry of Home Affairs to register a case against Dawood.

It is learnt that a special team, led by a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) rank officer in the NIA along with a Superintendent of Police, will probe the case.

In the FIR, sources said, names of Dawood and several of his associates have been named mentioning their roles in terror activities against India through various means, including pumping hawala money.

NIA’s move comes just one month after India’s Permanent Representative TS Tirumurti, while speaking at the International Counter-Terrorism Conference 2022, had said that linkages between terrorism and transnational organised crime must be fully recognised and addressed vigorously. This was deemed as a veiled reference to Dawood Ibrahim believed to be hiding in Pakistan.

“Linkages between terrorism and transnational organized crime must be fully recognized and addressed vigorously. We have seen the crime syndicate responsible for the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts not just given state protection but enjoying 5-star hospitality,” Tirumurti had said.

Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim is India’s ‘most wanted’ fugitive.