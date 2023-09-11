Hawaii volcano Kilauea erupts after nearly two months of quiet

Officials said they hope such an infrastructure deal could reduce shipping times, cost, the use of diesel and make trade faster and cheaper
Kilauea, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, began erupting Sunday after a two-month pause, displaying glowing lava that is a safe distance from people and structures in a national park on the Big Island, Associated Press (AP) reported.
The Hawaii Volcano Observatory said the eruption was observed in the afternoon at the summit of Kilauea.
The observatory said gases released by the eruption will cause volcanic smog downwind of Kilauea. People living near the park should try to avoid volcanic particles spewed into the air by the eruption, the observatory said.
The volcano's alert level was raised to warning status and the aviation color code went to red as scientists evaluate the eruption and associated hazards.
The former soldier was on the run for four days before a massive search managed to nab him in the Chiswick, west of London
Divisions are growing, tensions are flaring up and trust is eroding, he added
Modi, this year’s host of the annual G20 summit, has made giving a voice to the Global South a centrepiece of his agenda
The rail and shipping corridor would enable greater trade among the countries, including energy products
Official says summit's concluding statement will be a voice of the global south and developing countries
Joe Biden congratulates Modi on the historic landing of Chandrayaan-3 at the south polar region of the Moon and the success of solar mission
The illicit sale and transport of Iranian oil in Iran violated sanctions targeting Iran, the US Department of Justice said in a statement