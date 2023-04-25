Saudi seizes 12 million pills in amphetamine bust

The drugs were hidden in a shipment of pomegranate fruit

By AFP Published: Tue 25 Apr 2023, 7:07 PM

Saudi Arabia announced on Tuesday the seizure of more than 12 million amphetamine pills hidden in a shipment of pomegranate fruit, amid a crackdown on the widely used captagon drug.

Authorities thwarted "an attempt to smuggle 12,729,000 tablets of amphetamine" concealed in the shipment passing through the Jeddah port, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

Four people were arrested in connection with the case - two Egyptians, one Syrian and one Yemeni national, SPA said.

Saudi Arabia regularly announces seizures of amphetamine pills without specifying whether they are captagon.