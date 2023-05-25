Kuwait's visa ban on Filipinos to continue: Ministry

The current sailing expedition is part of the run-up towards the Navy’s next big project to send a woman to circumnavigate the globe solo
Kuwait's Ministry of Interior confirmed it would continue halting issuance of any type of visa for Filipinos after Manila rejected the Gulf country's conditions aimed at preventing the recurrence of worker violations.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the ministry noted that the country is instead working to outsource the skills and expertise needed for its labour market through contracts with other countries. "The sovereignty of Kuwait and the dignity of its people are a red line," it said.
Earlier this month, Kuwait suspended the issuance of all types of work and entry visas for Filipinos after the Philippines reportedly failed to comply with the labour agreement between the two countries.
According to Kuwait's Public Authority of Manpower, the main violations included forcing employment offices in Kuwait to recall Filipino housemaids and workers from the houses of Kuwaiti citizens and lodging them at private residences, forcing employment offices to locate escapees from Kuwaiti employers, applying pressure on Kuwaiti employers while renewing work contracts, and failure of the Philippines embassy to authenticate work contracts without a legal justification. The statement noted that these practices were "in flagrant contravention of Kuwait laws".
During the meeting with the Philippines delegation, the Kuwaiti side sought a recognition of the violations of the embassy violations and a pledge of no recurrence in the future. The delegation asked for a 72-hour interval for consultation with the Filipino government, and then informed the Kuwaiti side of rejection of the conditions.
The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior, therefore, affirmed that it would continue to withhold issuing visas for Filipino nationals until further notice, the statement explained.
ALSO READ:
The current sailing expedition is part of the run-up towards the Navy’s next big project to send a woman to circumnavigate the globe solo
The Ukrainian president holds talks with Indian PM Narendra Modi, who offered support in achieving peace
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said it was a 7.1 magnitude quake
New draft legislation proposes a multiple citizenship option and cuts the required residency years before naturalisation
Hundreds of police and security guards have always been in place for the major international event since a wave of terror attacks hit France in the 2010s
The cyclone had left at least 800,000 people in Myanmar in need of emergency food aid and other assistance
The former Italian Prime Minister was treated for a lung infection linked to chronic leukaemia
Army chief General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan took the long-anticipated step on Friday