Iranian president invites Saudi king to visit Tehran

Despite lowering the country's growth projection to 5.9 per cent from 6.1 per cent earlier, World Economic Outlook figures revealed India continues to be the fastest-growing major economy in the world
Iran has officially invited Saudi Arabia's king to visit the country, an Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday, after the two countries agreed to end years of hostility following a China-brokered agreement in March.
"Iranian President (EbrahimRaisi) has sent an invitation to the Saudi king (The Custodian of the two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz) in return for an invitation by Riyadh for him," Nasser Kanaani told a televised news conference.
Technical delegations from both countries are preparing to officially reopen their missions, and Tehran said these missions would restart their activities by May 9, Iran's semi-official Tasnim News agency reported.
US President to highlight American role in ending bloodshed 25 years ago with Good Friday Agreement, while towns gear up to welcome him as he dives into his Irish ancestry
Not scared or intimidated by the saffron party's tactics of taking away my MP 'tag' or my official residence, says the Congress leader during a roadshow in Wayanad
Vast ash clouds from eruption of Shiveluch, one of Kamchatka's most active volcanoes, cover areas extending over 108,000 square kilometres in volcanic ash and debris
Country to make it harder to avoid being drafted after thousands of draft-age men denied receiving paper summons and instead fled abroad
Global body accuses Taliban of trying to force it into making an 'appalling choice' between helping Afghans and standing by the norms and principles it is duty-bound to uphold
Ukraine is not in a position to instruct India on its economic relations with other countries, says Emine Dzhaparova during India visit while calling for country to help promote peace
Biden administration "comfortable and confident in the terrific bilateral relationship we have with France" after French president warns European countries on getting caught in the Beijing-Washington standoff over Taiwan