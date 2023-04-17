Iranian president invites Saudi king to visit Tehran

Technical delegations from both countries are preparing to officially reopen their missions

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia. — File photo

By Reuters Published: Mon 17 Apr 2023, 2:22 PM Last updated: Mon 17 Apr 2023, 2:40 PM

Iran has officially invited Saudi Arabia's king to visit the country, an Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday, after the two countries agreed to end years of hostility following a China-brokered agreement in March.

"Iranian President (EbrahimRaisi) has sent an invitation to the Saudi king (The Custodian of the two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz) in return for an invitation by Riyadh for him," Nasser Kanaani told a televised news conference.

Technical delegations from both countries are preparing to officially reopen their missions, and Tehran said these missions would restart their activities by May 9, Iran's semi-official Tasnim News agency reported.