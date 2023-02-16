France and Qatar to strengthen defence and business ties

"Beyonce had her 39th birthday party here", representative says
French President Emmanuel Macron and His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, praised the "quality" of relations between France and the Gulf nation in a statement on Thursday, amid a strengthening of business ties between the two countries.
A day after Macron hosted Al Thani in Paris for dinner, the two leaders agreed to "intensify" bilateral ties in the fields of business, defence and security, the Elysee palace said in a statement.
"Beyonce had her 39th birthday party here", representative says
First ‘high-value detainee’ to be freed finds a home and can pray in private
Flights made between February 13-19 will require advance reservation to facilitate the evacuation process, says official
Rescue workers in Kahramanmaras also made contact with three survivors, believed to be a mother, daughter and baby, in the ruins of a building
The football star had previously donated a signed jersey to Turkish international defender Merih Demiral's campaign to raise funds for those affected by the disaster
Video footage that has surfaced online shows the dog running ahead, with an aid vehicle closely following the animal after a road closure
The German government added that the foreign ministry had already both increased its staff in Turkey and redeployed capacity at visa acceptance centres there
Protecting against health shocks also involves boosting research capacity and embracing innovation by fast-tracking new medical technologies or expanding digital technology in health-care delivery