France and Qatar to strengthen defence and business ties

Sheikh Tamim and Macron agree to 'intensify' bilateral ties in the fields of business, defence and security, says Elysee palace

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrives at the Presidential Elysee Palace to meet with the president of France in Paris on Thursday. – AFP

By Reuters Published: Thu 16 Feb 2023, 1:08 PM

French President Emmanuel Macron and His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, praised the "quality" of relations between France and the Gulf nation in a statement on Thursday, amid a strengthening of business ties between the two countries.

A day after Macron hosted Al Thani in Paris for dinner, the two leaders agreed to "intensify" bilateral ties in the fields of business, defence and security, the Elysee palace said in a statement.