Former UK pop star Gary Glitter ordered to pay sex abuse victim $650,000

According to electoral law, campaigning should officially start from Sunday until 24 hours before the elections
Former British pop singer Gary Glitter was on Tuesday ordered to pay a woman he sexually abused as a child more than 500,000 pounds ($637,000) in damages.
The 80-year-old, whose real name is Paul Gadd, shot to fame in the 1970s as a "glam-rock" star before he was later repeatedly convicted and jailed for child sex crimes.
Gadd was sentenced to 16 years in prison in 2015 after being found guilty of indecently assaulting three girls in the 1970s.
One of those three victims, who said she was 12 when Gadd raped and sexually assaulted her, sued the singer at London's High Court for damages caused by the abuse.
Judge Amanda Tipples on Tuesday awarded the woman 508,800 pounds ($647,730) in damages after a hearing in March at which Gadd was not present or represented by lawyers.
The damages awarded to the woman, who is now 60 years old and cannot be named as a victim of sexual abuse, included 381,000 pounds for loss of earnings.
Gadd could not be reached for comment. Earlier this year, he lost a bid to be released from prison on parole.
Gadd was first jailed in 1999 for possession of child pornography and later moved to Cambodia, but was deported in 2002 due to suspected sex offences.
In 2006, a Vietnamese court convicted him of committing obscene acts with two girls aged 10 and 11 and sentenced him to four years in jail. On his release he returned to Britain.
According to electoral law, campaigning should officially start from Sunday until 24 hours before the elections
Terens and Swerlin, who live in Boca Raton, Florida, tied the knot after commemorations of the 80th anniversary of the June 6, 1944 Normandy landings
Over 200 Palestinians were killed in airstrikes in the same area where hostages were rescued
'Regaining four captives after nine months of fighting is a sign of failure not an achievement,' said a senior Hamas official
Indian embassy in Russia issues advisory, urges students to be careful while going to water bodies
Recoveries included six gold chains of 24K purity and 10 bundles of gold paste from which seven solid gold ingots of 24K purity were extracted
Indian-origin astronaut Williams and Butch Wilmore will spend eight days on the orbiting laboratory
Saudi Arabia spotted the Dhul Hijjah Moon on Thursday, but others were yet to see the crescent — here's a list