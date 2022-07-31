Five wounded in Ukranian drone attack on Russian fleet, says governor

Festivities honouring the army were to be held on Sunday

Law enforcement officers block a street following a reported combat drone attack on the Russian Black Sea Fleet's headquarters in Sevastopol, Crimea July 31, 2022. (Photo by Reuters)

By AFP Published: Sun 31 Jul 2022, 10:20 AM

A drone attack on the Russian fleet in the Crimean port of Sebastopol on Sunday wounded five people, the Russian-annexed city's mayor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.

"This morning, Ukrainian nationalists decided to spoil the Day of the Russian Fleet" being celebrated on Sunday, he said on Telegram, adding that five people, including employees of the army staff, had been wounded.

All festivities had been "cancelled for security reasons", he said, asking residents of the city to remain indoors "if possible".

Huge celebrations are due to take place in Russia, including a naval parade in Saint Petersburg that will be attended by President Vladimir Putin.

Ukrainian forces have in recent weeks retaken territory seized by Russian forces since their February 24 attack.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian strikes partially destroyed a major bridge in the city of Kherson, occupied by Russian forces.

