Weather extremes becoming 'new normal', warns UK's National Trust

On Wednesday, Britain's National Trust said that nature and wildlife at the charity's sites had been harmed by extreme weather in the past year and warned it could become the "new normal".
The heritage conservation charity's climate change adviser Keith Jones said it was a "stark illustration of the sort of difficulties many of our species will face if we don't do more to mitigate rising temperatures".
"We're going to experience more floods, droughts, heatwaves, extreme storms and wildfires — and they will go from bad to worse, breaking records with ever alarming frequency if we don't limit our carbon emissions," he said.
The planet currently remains off track from an ambition set by the Paris climate accord in 2015 to limit warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels to avoid the worst effects of climate change.
A cascade of extreme weather exacerbated by climate change devastated communities across the globe this year, including sweltering heat and drought across Europe that wilted crops, drove forest fires and saw major rivers shrink to a trickle.
Here is a rundown of the National Trust's year:
