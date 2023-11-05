Hostage situation at Hamburg Airport ends after 18 hours; suspect arrested

Photo: AP

Published: Sun 5 Nov 2023, 5:48 PM Last updated: Sun 5 Nov 2023, 6:05 PM

An armed father who had taken his four-year-old daughter hostage gave himself up on Sunday without resistance after hours of negotiations at Hamburg airport, German police said.

"The hostage-taking has ended, the man has left his car with his daughter and been taken for questioning by security forces without resistance," local police announced on X, formerly Twitter, adding the child "seems in good health".

Earlier today, authorities reported that air traffic remained suspended over a suspected hostage situation on the tarmac involving a child.

A gunman rammed his car through the security area onto the apron where planes are parked on Saturday evening, firing two shots in the air and flinging two burning bottles out of the vehicle, police said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

On Sunday morning the airport management posted on X, formerly Twitter, that efforts to negotiate with the driver of the vehicle were still ongoing.

"The police operation continues, air traffic remains suspended until further notice," posted the management of the northern German airport.

Police spokeswoman Sandra Levgrun told the regional channel of public television NDR that it is believed a father and his child are in the car.

Authorities have said a "custody dispute" is believed to be the cause of the incident, with the wife of the driver placing an emergency call alerting police to the abduction of her child.

The daily Bild newspaper reported that the driver is 35 years old and of Turkish nationality, and that the child is a girl aged four years old.

The driver has barricaded himself in his car at the foot of a Turkish Airlines plane.

"We are on site with a large contingent of emergency services. We are currently assuming a static hostage situation," Hamburg police had posted earlier on X.

Levgrun told NDR that police psychologists had been mobilised to try to negotiate a solution with the driver.

She called it a "very good sign" that he had remained in contact with the authorities over a prolonged period of time.

The mother of the abducted girl also arrived at the airport on Sunday morning and was getting psychological support, German news agency dpa reported.

A pediatrician also arrived at the airport to look after the girl once the hostage-taking was over, dpa reported.

On Saturday evening, 17 flights scheduled to land in Hamburg were diverted. Another 286 flight are scheduled for Sunday, carrying some 34,500 passengers.

ALSO READ: