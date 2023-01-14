Girl, 7, and 3 women injured in shooting near London church

The victims had been among those attending a funeral for a mother and daughter who had died within a short time of each other in November

Forensics officer works at the scene of a shooting, the attack reportedly happened during a funeral at St Aloysius Church in London, Britain, on Saturday. — Reuters

A seven-year-old girl was left with life-threatening injuries after she and three women were injured in a suspected drive-by shooting incident on Saturday near a church in London where a funeral was taking place, British police said.

The incident occurred near a church located not far from London's Euston train station, police said. The girl was taken to hospital where she remained in a life-threatening condition.

The women, aged 48, 54 and 41, were also taken to hospital, with the 48-year-old said by police to have suffered potentially life-changing injuries.

"An urgent investigation is under way and details of the incident are still emerging. At this early stage there have been no arrests," London police said.

"The incident took place in the vicinity of a church where a funeral was taking place. Initial enquiries suggest the shots were fired from a moving vehicle which was then driven away from the scene."

The Daily Mail newspaper reported that the victims had been among those attending a funeral at St Aloysius Roman Catholic church for a mother and daughter who had died within a short time of each other in November.

"I am deeply shocked by the shooting in Euston and want to thank the emergency services for their response," Keir Starmer, the leader of Britain's main opposition Labour Party, said on Twitter.