UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

EU agrees to give Bosnia candidate status: Diplomats

The step is expected to be signed off formally by EU leaders at a summit in Brussels on Thursday

Photo: Reuters file
Photo: Reuters file

By AFP

Published: Tue 13 Dec 2022, 3:17 PM

EU countries agreed Tuesday to grant Bosnia "candidate status" to join the union, diplomats told AFP, putting the volatile Balkan nation at the start of a long road to membership.

European affairs ministers meeting in Brussels gave the green light to the move after the bloc's executive arm in October recommended that they launch the membership process.

The step is expected to be signed off formally by EU leaders at a summit in Brussels on Thursday.

ALSO READ:


More news from World