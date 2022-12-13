EU agrees to give Bosnia candidate status: Diplomats

The swap involved former arms dealer Viktor Bout
EU countries agreed Tuesday to grant Bosnia "candidate status" to join the union, diplomats told AFP, putting the volatile Balkan nation at the start of a long road to membership.
European affairs ministers meeting in Brussels gave the green light to the move after the bloc's executive arm in October recommended that they launch the membership process.
The step is expected to be signed off formally by EU leaders at a summit in Brussels on Thursday.
