China will send peace envoy to Ukraine and other countries

The host’s abrupt dismissal upends Fox News’s prime-time lineup — and the carefully honed impression that the ratings star was all but untouchable
Chinese leader Xi Jinping told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a phone call on Wednesday that his government will send a peace envoy to Ukraine and other nations, state media said, after Beijing said it wants to act as mediator in Russia's war with the country.
A government statement reported by state TV gave no indication whether the Chinese envoy would visit Russia.
“China will send a special representative of the Chinese government on Eurasian affairs to Ukraine and other countries to conduct in-depth communication with all parties on the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis,” the statement said.
It made no mention of Russia or President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine last year.
“There is no winner in a nuclear war,” the statement warned.
China has tried to appear neutral in the war but has refused to criticize Moscow's invasion.
Xi and Putin issued a joint statement before the February 2020 attack saying their governments had a “no limits friendship.”
Xi's government released a peace proposal in February and called for a cease-fire and talks.
“Negotiation is the only viable way out,” state TV said in a report on Xi's comments to Zelenskyy.
“There is no winner in a nuclear war,” the report said. “All parties concerned should remain calm and restrained in dealing with the nuclear issue and truly look at the future and destiny of themselves and humanity as a whole and work together to manage the crisis.”
The host’s abrupt dismissal upends Fox News’s prime-time lineup — and the carefully honed impression that the ratings star was all but untouchable
As luxury cars become rolling supercomputers, designers are wondering how big is too big
The singer introduced Caribbean flair to mainstream US music
Uday is the second cheetah to die in KNP less than a month after female cheetah Sasha died of kidney ailment on March 27
The US urges the SAF and RSF to immediately and fully uphold the ceasefire
Lawsuit alleged store launched in 2008 had turned into an illegal monopoly, stifling innovation and competition while generating billions in profit for company
The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said the quake was at a depth of 20km
Judges refuse to hear a challenge by computer scientist to the US Patent and Trademark Office's refusal to issue patents for inventions his artificial intelligence system created