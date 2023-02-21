British supermarket imposes purchase limits on 8 vegetable lines

A three-bag limit for purchases of tomatoes and cucumbers, among other produce, has been introduced due to 'sourcing challenges'

FILE PHOTO: Scales to weigh loose fresh produce are seen in the UK supermarket Asda, as the store launches a new sustainability strategy, in Leeds, Britain, October 19, 2020. — Reuters file

By Reuters Published: Tue 21 Feb 2023, 7:47 PM Last updated: Tue 21 Feb 2023, 7:53 PM

British supermarket group Asda has imposed customer purchase limits on eight lines of vegetables due to "sourcing challenges" for products grown in southern Spain and north Africa, it said on Tuesday.

Asda has introduced a three bag limit for purchases of tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, lettuce, salad bags, broccoli, cauliflower and raspberries.

"We have introduced a temporary limit of three of each product on a very small number of fruit and vegetable lines, so customers can pick up the products they are looking for," an Asda spokesperson said.