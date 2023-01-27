Britain considers allowing foreign students to work longer hours: The Times

The crashed aircraft was looking for another one carrying six passengers that had gone missing the previous day
The British government is looking at plans to allow foreign students to work longer hours to boost the economy by plugging vacancies, The Times reported on Thursday.
Ministers are looking at ways to encourage British and overseas students to take more part-time jobs to deal with shortages in areas such as hospitality and retail, the report said, citing government sources.
Discussions have begun within the government about either raising the cap on paid work hours on foreign students to 30 hours per week from 20 hours currently or removing it entirely, the report added.
Government sources told The Times that ministers were looking at "what more we can do to remove barriers and encourage students to work" and lifting the cap on foreign students' hours was "part of a swathe of ideas being considered".
The idea is at an early stage and has yet to be agreed across government, the report said.
The plans come amidst Britain's Home Secretary Suella Braverman's proposals to reduce illegal migration in the country. (Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
The crashed aircraft was looking for another one carrying six passengers that had gone missing the previous day
A new update will introduce three new shortcuts, making it much easier for users to block unwanted contacts
Families say Chris Parry and Andrew Bagshaw were killed while attempting a "humanitarian evacuation" from a war-ravaged town
Her account was suspended in May 2021 for "repeated violations" of Twitter's hateful conduct and abusive behaviour policies
Rock-bottom rates were the secret engine fuelling $1 billion start-ups and virtual attempts to conquer the physical world. But in 2023, reality bites
It’s possible to improve strength, flexibility and stability without equipment
Few governments have approved regulations, often because of free-speech concerns. New mandates from China could change the tone of the debate on digital forgeries
The Turing test used to be the gold standard for proving machine intelligence. This generation of bots is racing past it. We need to stay calm — and develop a new test