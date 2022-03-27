El Salvador approves state of emergency after gangs blamed for 62 homicides

AFP

By AFP Published: Sun 27 Mar 2022, 2:17 PM

El Salvadoran lawmakers Sunday approved a state of emergency, the president of the country’s Legislative Assembly said, after top gang leaders were arrested over a wave of bloodshed that has left dozens dead in just two days.

The decree, approved by a large majority of lawmakers, “declares an emergency regime throughout the national territory derived from serious disturbances to public order by criminal groups.”

The law restricts free assembly, the inviolability of correspondence and communications and allows arrests without a warrant.