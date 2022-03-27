El Salvador approves state of emergency after gangs blamed for 62 homicides

The Russia-Ukraine crisis halted their plans to get married earlier
World1 day ago
El Salvadoran lawmakers Sunday approved a state of emergency, the president of the country’s Legislative Assembly said, after top gang leaders were arrested over a wave of bloodshed that has left dozens dead in just two days.
The decree, approved by a large majority of lawmakers, “declares an emergency regime throughout the national territory derived from serious disturbances to public order by criminal groups.”
The law restricts free assembly, the inviolability of correspondence and communications and allows arrests without a warrant.
The Russia-Ukraine crisis halted their plans to get married earlier
World1 day ago
The UAE and several other nations have expressed their full solidarity with Saudi Arabia
World1 day ago
According to the Ministry it is estimated over 12 million people are currently in need of humanitarian assistance due to the crisis
World1 day ago
Civilians trying to leave the besieged southern port of Mariupol reportedly had to leave in private cars
World1 day ago
Following Friday’s meeting, a group of 15 nations released a joint statement condemning Pyongyang’s latest launch
World1 day ago
Moscow accuses the force of committing atrocities against ethnic and religious minorities
World1 day ago
'The Ukrainian delegation has taken a strong position and does not relinquish its demands,' said Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba
World1 day ago
Official tweets from Russia's Paris embassy showed crude cartoons depicting Europe and the United States
World1 day ago