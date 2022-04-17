Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Biak region in Indonesia

By Reuters Published: Sun 17 Apr 2022, 10:24 AM

An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck the Biak region in Indonesia on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 5 km, EMSC said.