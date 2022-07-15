BBC news channels' merger to lead to 70 UK job losses

To be called BBC News, new channel will replace BBC World News

Reuters

By AFP Published: Fri 15 Jul 2022, 9:50 PM

The BBC has detailed its plans to merge two existing television news channels next year, which will see 70 jobs cut in Britain but 20 new positions created in Washington.

The channel, to be called BBC News and set to launch in April 2023, will replace BBC World News, which currently broadcasts to global audiences, and its domestic UK equivalent.

It comes as the British broadcaster grapples with its funding after the UK government opted to freeze for two years the mandatory annual licence fee households with TVs pay.

The BBC announced in May that it would axe 1,000 jobs and scrap some broadcast and radio channels in response, as it bids to save £500 million ($592 million) a year.

Under the reforms to its news operations, the single 24-hour television news channel will be broadcast from London during UK daytime hours, and then Singapore and Washington.

The BBC said it would "invest in new on and off-screen journalism roles in Washington".

A spokesperson confirmed to UK media that would result in 20 new positions in the United States, but the loss of 70 jobs from the BBC News operation in Britain.

The channel "will feature new flagship programmes built around high-profile journalists, and programmes commissioned for multiple platforms," it added in a statement detailing the changes.

Other new elements will include broadcasting some popular current affairs radio shows and creating a new team to cover breaking news.

"Our news channel and digital teams will work hand in hand to bring the best journalism to audiences both at home and abroad," BBC News digital director Naja Nielsen said.