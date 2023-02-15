Watch: Filipino animal lovers book Valentine's dates with shelter dogs

Rescue workers in Kahramanmaras also made contact with three survivors, believed to be a mother, daughter and baby, in the ruins of a building
Philippine government worker Mary Grace Burgos, 24, had several cute dates lined up for on Valentine's Day with one thing in common: they were all dogs up for adoption.
Burgos was among a dozen of people who chose to spend their Valentine's Day at an animal shelter in the Philippine capital. The shelter, run by the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS), charged guests 500 to 1,000 pesos (Dh33 - Dh66) to spend half an hour with a furry date. The entry fee will go toward running the shelter, which cares for over 240 dogs and cats.
"Some of these dogs were rescued from abusive households, or they came from the streets with traumatic experiences," Burgos, who herself owns seven dogs at home, said in an interview.
"With these kinds of events they can be immersed with different people, and help them socialise and, hopefully, improve their social skills and get them adopted in the future," she said while petting a dog.
PAWS campaign officer Sharon Yap hoped the experience would make the guests fall in love with the animals looking for a place to call home.
"The awareness for pet adoption is not that high, and there are still a lot of people buying pets. And it's a sad fact that a lot of animals in the shelter can give all the love that they can give, but they aren't given any chance," Yap said.
Animal cruelty is a crime in the Philippines but many cases go unreported, PAWS said.
ALSO READ:
Rescue workers in Kahramanmaras also made contact with three survivors, believed to be a mother, daughter and baby, in the ruins of a building
The football star had previously donated a signed jersey to Turkish international defender Merih Demiral's campaign to raise funds for those affected by the disaster
Video footage that has surfaced online shows the dog running ahead, with an aid vehicle closely following the animal after a road closure
The German government added that the foreign ministry had already both increased its staff in Turkey and redeployed capacity at visa acceptance centres there
Protecting against health shocks also involves boosting research capacity and embracing innovation by fast-tracking new medical technologies or expanding digital technology in health-care delivery
Sickle cell disease affects at least 100,000 people in the US and millions worldwide. People with the disease face searing pain, strokes, damage to tissues and organs and often death at an early age
New tech is allowing more artisanal options to line the freezer aisle
Sawant, who has filed an FIR against her partner, also alleges he mishandled her funds, and claims he has left her to live with a girlfriend