US calls on Pakistan to move forward on IMF reforms

Projectile launched from northern Sweden malfunctioned and landed 15km inside neighbouring country, 10km from closest settlement, Sweden's Esrange Space Centre says
The United States called on Thursday on Pakistan to move ahead on stalled reforms sought by the IMF, promising technical help as the world's fifth most populous nation weathers an economic crisis.
Pakistan signed a $6.5 billion bailout package with the International Monetary Fund in 2019 but less than half has been released as the country reneges on conditions.
"The reform(s) that Pakistan and the IMF agreed to are not easy, but it's crucial that Pakistan take these actions to bring the country back to sound financial footing, avoid falling into further debt and grow Pakistan's economy," said Elizabeth Horst, the State Department official in charge of Pakistan.
"The United States is going to continue to support Pakistan through technical engagements and assistance, particularly when it comes to encouraging Pakistan to enact policies that promote an open and fair and transparent business climate," she said at the Wilson Center think tank.
The International Monetary Fund wants Pakistan to boost its pitifully low tax base, end tax exemptions for the export sector and raise artificially low petrol, electricity and gas prices meant to help low-income families.
The United States is the largest contributor to the IMF and has a complicated relationship with Pakistan, a partner during the Cold War and "war on terror" that nonetheless maintained ties with Afghanistan's Taliban.
Pakistan earlier this month announced a boost of $1.3 billion from two close partners, China and the United Arab Emirates.
Projectile launched from northern Sweden malfunctioned and landed 15km inside neighbouring country, 10km from closest settlement, Sweden's Esrange Space Centre says
Microblogging site required users to take down over 6.5 million pieces of content in a censorial first half of 2022 before Elon Musk took over, a 29 per cent increase year-on-year from the second half of 2021
New mode does not save users’ conversation history or use it to improve its artificial intelligence, while "ChatGPT Business" subscription with additional data controls also in the works
G7 meeting in Hiroshima next month will address international rules on generative AI, Fumio Kishida tells OpenAI CEO
The second batch of 121 stranded Indians left Port Sudan for Jeddah onboard IAF C-130J aircraft
Music streaming company beats estimates to reach 515 monthly active users in first quarter this year, helped by expansion into more markets
Officials said airport authorities and hospitals have been alerted to watch out for more monkeypox cases
Digital Services Act requires the companies to do risk management, conduct external and independent auditing, share data with authorities and researchers and adopt a code of conduct by August