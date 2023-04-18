Soaring temperatures bring school closures in parts of India

Since February, more than 200 people have been killed in militant attacks targeting truffle hunters or by landmines left by extremists
Authorities in parts of India have shut schools for a week after they recorded sweltering temperatures of more than 40 degrees Celsius.
At least two states, Tripura in the northeast and West Bengal in the east, ordered schools to shut this week, as temperatures rose more than five degrees Celsius above normal, state governments said.
Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal, recorded temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius on April 13 and and 41 degrees Celsius on April 14, more than five degrees above normal for the time of year, said G K Das, an official at the state weather office, told Reuters.
India is likely to experience heat waves between March and May, the national weather office said in February.
Average maximum temperature in February across India was 29.54 degrees Celsius the highest since 1901, when the IMD started keeping weather records.
Scientists have linked the early onset of an intense summer to climate change, and say more than a billion people in India and neighbouring Pakistan are in some way vulnerable to the extreme heat.
Excavations find terracotta bull heads and a figurine of Eros riding a dolphin that shines new light on religious life and rituals of the ancient Greek city
Expert says apart from high fever, cold and cough, the Arcturus variant causes eye disease, which was not seen in earlier waves
The woman died six days after she was admitted to hospital with 60 per cent burns
Rishi Shah, Shradha Agarwal ran a health tech company that sold advertising space on monitors installed in doctors' offices to pharmaceutical firms
Despite lowering the country's growth projection to 5.9 per cent from 6.1 per cent earlier, World Economic Outlook figures revealed India continues to be the fastest-growing major economy in the world
US President to highlight American role in ending bloodshed 25 years ago with Good Friday Agreement, while towns gear up to welcome him as he dives into his Irish ancestry
Not scared or intimidated by the saffron party's tactics of taking away my MP 'tag' or my official residence, says the Congress leader during a roadshow in Wayanad