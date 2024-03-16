Pakistan's govt accuses Imran Khan's party of trying to sabotage deal with IMF

Photo: PTI

Pakistan Information and Broadcasting minister said that some "miscreants" associated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf tried to sabotage Pakistan's deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), reported Dawn.

The deal was crucial for Pakistan's economic stability, the minister emphasised.

His statement comes after the IMF refused to accept a letter from the PTI during a protest outside their Washington offices, where officials asked demonstrators to submit the letter via email instead.

The PTI in their letter urged IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva to "withhold any further financial assistance or loan disbursements to Pakistan until a credible investigation by an independent body" clears it of all rigging allegations, Dawn reported.

Tarar further said that the protesters belonging to the PTI urged the IMF to approve funds to Pakistan only if their jailed leader was released.

He said the protesters only wanted to sabotage the IMF deal because their dream was to make Pakistan default. But Pakistan would progress and the growth rate would increase soon, reported Dawn.

Tarar advised the PTI to approach courts to secure Imran Khan's release as the IMF and World Bank had nothing to do with his cases.

"We have been voted (in) by the people to solve the problems of the country, not to increase them," he stressed.

The protest was organised by a human rights group, named First Pakistan Global, however, the majority of protesters gathered outside the IMF headquarters were PTI supporters.

A truck displaying messages about rigging on four large screens also drove around the IMF headquarters and downtown Washington during the protest.

Moreover, PTI supporters interacted with the IMF officials and handed pamphlets to them, further explaining the situation to those interested in learning more.

Shahbaz Gill, Imran Khan's former chief of staff, in his speech, said that the IMF's mandate requires it to promote democracy and good governance.

He further criticised the IMF for cooperating with the establishment that he alleged was installing puppets, only to discard them when convenient, according to Dawn.

Gill emphasised that PTI was not preventing the IMF from assisting Pakistan, but urged them to engage with elected representatives to ensure responsible use of funds by the government.

Sajjad Barki, a senior PTI leader from Texas, recalled his meeting with Imran Khan and other stakeholders before signing the last agreement in Pakistan.

"They spoke about promoting democracy in Pakistan and ensuring free and fair elections. So, PTI agreed to respect the package. We kept our pledge, now it's the IMF's turn to fulfil its promise," he said.

