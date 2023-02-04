Pakistan to appeal to Taliban leader over police mosque bombing

Some people experience pain flares from healed injuries or chronic conditions when it’s cold or raining. Are the two actually connected?
Islamabad will ask the secretive supreme leader of Afghanistan's Taliban to rein in militants in Pakistan after a suicide bombing killed scores of police in a mosque, officials said Saturday.
Since the Taliban returned to power in Kabul, Pakistan has witnessed a dramatic uptick in attacks in regions bordering Afghanistan, where militants use rugged terrain to stage assaults and escape detection.
Detectives have blamed an affiliate of the Pakistani Taliban — the most notorious militant outfit in the area — for the Monday blast in Peshawar which killed 84 people inside a fortified police headquarters.
The Pakistani Taliban share common lineage and ideals with the Afghan Taliban, led by Hibatullah Akhundzada who issues edicts from his hideaway in the southern city of Kandahar.
Special assistant to Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Faisal Karim Kundi, said delegations would be sent to Tehran and Kabul to "ask them to ensure that their soil is not used by terrorists against Pakistan".
A senior Pakistani police official in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province where Monday's blast took place told AFP the Kabul delegation would hold "talks with the top brass".
"When we say top brass, it means... Afghan Taliban chief Hibatullah Akhundzada," he said on condition of anonymity.
Afghan officials did not immediately respond to AFP's request for comment.
But on Wednesday Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi warned Pakistan should "not pass the blame to others".
"They should see the problems in their own house," he said. "Afghanistan should not be blamed."
Some people experience pain flares from healed injuries or chronic conditions when it’s cold or raining. Are the two actually connected?
Rather than obsess over labour shortages and pension support, we need to look at the brighter spots for our world
In the world’s testing ground for tech, K-pop singers are being spun up out of pixels and doing battle in a virtual universe
What once seemed like attractive economics have been upended by increasing competition and rising interest rates
While they have taken steps to help prevent mishaps, a new report finds they offer few protections if, for instance, users accidentally send money to the wrong person
In total, the Dutch giant has announced that they will remove around 10,000 positions by 2025
He was found starving and dehydrated, almost a week after he went missing
The solid, silver-coloured cylinder is just 8mm by 6mm but the authorities say it contains enough Caesium-137 to cause acute radiation sickness