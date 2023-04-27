Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif wins vote of confidence in National Assembly

172 votes were required to secure the trust vote out of 342 members

Reuters

By APP Published: Thu 27 Apr 2023, 4:55 PM

Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday successfully won a vote of confidence in the National Assembly and received 180 votes in his favour.

The prime minister received 180 votes reposing confidence in his leadership in the 342-member National Assembly, the lower house of parliament, Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said following after Thursday's vote.

172 votes were necessary to secure the trust vote in the assembly consisting 342 members.

Later, Sharif thanked the members for reposing trust in him. "If the court orders me to go home, I'm always ready but I shall keep the parliament in high esteem," he said.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tabled the resolution for the vote of confidence which stated: “The National Assembly of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan reposes its full confidence in the leadership of Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, as the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan."

The Speaker directed the National Assembly Secretariat to place the names of all members on its website who voted in favour of the resolution.

“This Parliament elected me as the prime minister. If this Parliament reaches a decision after debate and obliges the government and cabinet, then it is mandatory for me to respect its decision. It is mandatory for me to stand by them,” added Sharif.