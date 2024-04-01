Pakistan: Imran Khan, wife's 14-year jail term in Toshakhana corruption case suspended by court

Imran Khan (right) with his wife Bushra Bibi. Photo: AFP file

A Pakistani high court on Monday suspended the 14-year sentence given to former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana corruption case.

The two were sentenced in the case by an Islamabad accountability court on January 31, days before the general elections.

On Monday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended their sentence in the Toshakhana case.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq said appeal against the punishment would be fixed for hearing after Eid holidays.

In the Toshakhana corruption case, the 71-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician is accused of retaining expensive state gifts they received during his tenure as Pakistan's premier.

Under the rules governing Toshakhana - a Persian word meaning "treasure house" - government officials can keep gifts by paying a price for them but first the gift should be deposited. Khan and his wife either failed to deposit the gift or got it for a low price by allegedly using their authority.

