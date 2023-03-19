Pakistan: 25 injured, public property set on fire near court after ex-PM Imran Khan's arrival

Considered ‘a court of last resort’, the ICC investigates and tries individuals charged with the gravest crimes of concern to the international community — from genocide and war crimes to crimes against humanity
After former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrived at the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) on Saturday afternoon, the area turned into a battlefield as at least 25 people were injured, and public properties were set on fire amid clashes, Dawn reported.
After hours-long battles in the federal capital between the police and supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), 30 vehicles, including motorbikes, and a police 'chowki' were set on fire.
A group of law enforcement officers and PTI supporters engaged in violent altercations that resembled the situation at Zaman Park earlier this week. Both sides used tear gas to drive the other side away, according to Dawn.
Together with petrol bombs to set the police's cars on fire, the PTI attacked the police with rocks.
In order to tackle the unrest, 4,000 people – including 700 FC members and 1,000 Punjab police officers – were stationed in and around the complex to uphold law and order and prevent the crowd from getting there.
After PTI chief Khan left for Islamabad Judicial Complex to appear before a court, the Punjab Police resumed an operation at the deposed Prime Minister's residence, broke into his house, and arrested several party workers in the act.
In response, the former Prime Minister said it was "clear" that despite having gotten "bail" in the cases lodged against him, the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led government intended to arrest him.
"It is now clear that, despite my having gotten bail in all my cases, the PDM govt intends to arrest me. Despite knowing their mala fide intentions, I am proceeding to Islamabad & the court bec I believe in rule of law. But ill intent of this cabal of crooks shd be clear to all (sic)," tweeted Khan.
He also lamented over the fact that the raid took place when his wife Bushra Begum was alone at the Zaman Park residence.
The former PM also lashed out at Pakistan's media regulatory body for barring television channels from the live coverage of rallies or public gatherings.
The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Saturday restricted live coverage of events outside the Islamabad Judicial Complex, where PTI chairman Imran Khan will be arriving for a court hearing in the Toshakhana case.
The court later suspended Khan's non-bailable warrants in the Toshakhana case after an hours-long drama at the Islamabad Judicial Complex.
