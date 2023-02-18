North India’s first nuclear power plant to come up in Haryana state: Minister

The installation of such plants was earlier confined mostly to southern states like Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh or the west in Maharashtra

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, and Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh says one of the major achievements of the Narendra Modi government will be the installation of nuclear energy plants in other parts of the country. — PTI file

Sat 18 Feb 2023

North India’s first nuclear power plant will come up in Haryana in the village of Gorakhpur in Fatehabad district, 150km north of the national capital, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh has said.

Announcing it in New Delhi on Saturday, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, and Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh said that during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, one of the major achievements would be the installation of nuclear/atomic energy plants in other parts of the country, which were earlier confined mostly to south Indian states like Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh or in the west in Maharashtra, according to a statement from the Department of Atomic Energy.

Singh said that this is in keeping with the priority to increase India’s nuclear capacity, a number of path-breaking decisions were taken in the past eight years.

He added that Prime Minister Modi’s government has given the nod to a bulk approval of the installation of 10 nuclear reactors.

The minister said that the department of atomic energy has also been given permission for forming joint ventures with public sector undertakings (PSUs) for resources to opening up atomic energy plants, which is an upcoming and promising sector and has potential to fulfil India’s energy needs in times to come.

Gorakhpur Haryana Anu Vidyut Pariyojana, which will have two units of 700 MWe capacity each of pressurised heavy water reactor indigenous design, is under implementation near Gorakhpur village in Fatehabad district in Haryana, according to the statement from the department of atomic energy.

Construction of other main plant buildings or structures, namely fire water pump house, safety-related pump house, fuel oil storage area, ventilation stack, overhead tank, switchyard control building, and others, is progressing well, according to the department’s statement released on Saturday.

Purchase orders for major long manufacturing cycle equipment/components like primary coolant pumps, calandria, reactor headers, refuelling machines heads, moderator and other heat exchangers, etc, are already in place, according to the department's statement.