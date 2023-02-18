‘Mirzapur’ actor Shahnawaz Pradhan dies of heart attack 'shortly after receiving award'

The hospital’s director reportedly suspected that a nurse who was taking pictures of the infant was planning to kidnap her, and kicked him out of the hospital
Shahnawaz Pradhan, best known for featuring in series Mirzapur and movie Raees, has died following a heart attack, actor Yashpal Sharma said. He was in his late 50s. Pradhan complained of severe chest pain, fell unconscious and suffered a heart attack during an award function in Mumbai on Friday evening. He was immediately rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital but the doctors couldn’t revive him.
Sharma, who was also present at the event, shared a note on Instagram detailing the incident.
“Today I attended this programme in Mumbai... Everything was going great... Hundreds of artists were present but shortly after receiving the award our beloved artiste Shahnawaz had an attack.
“The whole programme stopped with the help of the people and the doctor picked him up and took him to Kokilaben Hospital which was the closest but no one could save him and he passed away... May his soul rest in peace and courage to the family,” Sharma wrote.
Pradhan has played character roles in films M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Khuda Haafiz, Raees and Phantom; web series The Family Man and Hostages, and TV show Krishna and 24 among others.
Rajesh Tailang, who worked with Pradhan in Prime Video series Mirzapur, paid tribute to the actor in a Twitter post.
“Shahnawaz bhai aakhiri salaam!!! You were an amazing person and a great actor. Had a great time working with you in ‘Mirzapur’ #purushram #mirzapur,” Tailang wrote.
Many actors commented on Tailang’s post including Anup Soni, Rohitash Gour, and extended their condolences. Cine And TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) body expressed condolences on the demise of Pradhan on their official Twitter handle.
The hospital’s director reportedly suspected that a nurse who was taking pictures of the infant was planning to kidnap her, and kicked him out of the hospital
The country lies on the seismically active "Ring of Fire", a 40,000-km arc of volcanoes and ocean trenches girdling much of the Pacific Ocean
New drug being tested in labs renders male mice infertile within an hour and wears off in less than a day, but is still years away from being available
How to show a heart — the universal symbol of love — has shifted on the internet over the years, driven by new technology
A report in a local newspaper said more than a thousand people turned up to pay tribute to Arne Espeel on Monday evening
As stories of remarkable rescues emerge from the wake of the disaster, here are more times when survivors overcame almost impossible circumstances and lived to tell the tale
The zoo also offers a $150 upgrade in which they would create a video of the cockroach, rodent, or veggie being fed to an animal
Weather warnings remain in place for much of the east coast of the North Island and upper South Island