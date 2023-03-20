Jet Airways CEO praises Dubai Metro stations over 'artless' Indian ones, divides Internet

Due to an overwhelming number of responses - both positive and negative - he has made his Twitter account private

By Web Desk Published: Mon 20 Mar 2023, 10:54 AM Last updated: Mon 20 Mar 2023, 10:58 AM

The CEO of Jet Airways, an Indian airline, found himself in hot water after he posted a tweet comparing metro stations in Dubai and India.

Sanjiv Kapoor posted two pictures side-by-side - one of a metro station in Bengaluru and another of a station in Dubai.

"Bangalore, Gurgaon, Kolkata... why are our overground/overhead metro stations such artless concrete eyesores? Take a look at Dubai (right) compared to Bangalore (left). And this Dubai station was probably built 10 years ago!" he said in his post.

Screenshot from Twitter

The comparison brought about an overwhelming tide of responses - both positive and negative.

Some users agreed with Kapoor, pointing out the issues in public infrastructure in India.

"Our public infrastructure is not eco-friendly, not cost-friendly or beautiful, and many are not accessible as well," one user said, according to Indian media reports.

Another commented, "India's metro stations' lack of artistic appeal leaves much to be desired. With such a rich cultural heritage, it's a shame that the country's public spaces aren't more visually inspiring. Let's hope for a future where form and function can coexist."

"Agreed Indian metros need to be more creatively designed. It is such a pleasure to look at tastefully done things," another user replied.

However, many users disagreed, sharing pictures of aesthetic metro stations in India.

Delhi Metro for you! pic.twitter.com/HA8z0g6AZZ — Rahul Kapoor (@okwithrk) March 18, 2023

The same station from some distance has this look (not the right part of pic), but yes, most of the stations are box shaped.



•Sri Sathya Sai Hospital Metro Station#Bangalore pic.twitter.com/SCWEUxtmk6 — Bangalore Metro Updates (@WF_Watcher) March 18, 2023

Bangalore metro has amazing artwork on the walls. They let artists paint the walls later on.



Case in point, church street metro: pic.twitter.com/41ojhy7JQx — Srijan R Shetty (@srijanshetty) March 19, 2023

