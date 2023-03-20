Jet Airways CEO praises Dubai Metro stations over 'artless' Indian ones, divides Internet

Meta confirmed it restored former US President's accounts on its Facebook and Instagram platforms on February 9 after it and Youtube had banned the leader following his supporters storming the US Capitol on January 2021
The CEO of Jet Airways, an Indian airline, found himself in hot water after he posted a tweet comparing metro stations in Dubai and India.
Sanjiv Kapoor posted two pictures side-by-side - one of a metro station in Bengaluru and another of a station in Dubai.
"Bangalore, Gurgaon, Kolkata... why are our overground/overhead metro stations such artless concrete eyesores? Take a look at Dubai (right) compared to Bangalore (left). And this Dubai station was probably built 10 years ago!" he said in his post.
The comparison brought about an overwhelming tide of responses - both positive and negative.
Some users agreed with Kapoor, pointing out the issues in public infrastructure in India.
"Our public infrastructure is not eco-friendly, not cost-friendly or beautiful, and many are not accessible as well," one user said, according to Indian media reports.
Another commented, "India's metro stations' lack of artistic appeal leaves much to be desired. With such a rich cultural heritage, it's a shame that the country's public spaces aren't more visually inspiring. Let's hope for a future where form and function can coexist."
"Agreed Indian metros need to be more creatively designed. It is such a pleasure to look at tastefully done things," another user replied.
However, many users disagreed, sharing pictures of aesthetic metro stations in India.
