India welcomes 12 cheetahs from South Africa

The hospital’s director reportedly suspected that a nurse who was taking pictures of the infant was planning to kidnap her, and kicked him out of the hospital
India welcomed 12 cheetahs from South Africa on Saturday that will join eight others it received from Namibia last year as part of an ambitious drive to reintroduce the big cats in the country after 70 years.
An aircraft carrying the cheetahs landed at Gwalior Air Force base, the Press Trust of India news agency reported. The cats were flown in helicopters to Kuno National Park in India’s Madhya Pradesh state, where they were released into quarantine enclosures.
In January, India said it planned to import 12 cats annually for the next eight to 10 years as part of an agreement signed by the two African countries.
Cheetah populations in most countries are declining. South Africa, where the cats are running out of space, is an exception.
The eight cheetahs flown from Namibia were released into the sprawling Kuno National Park in central India in September.
Cheetahs were once widespread in India but became extinct in 1952 from hunting and loss of habitat. They remain the first and only predator to die out since India’s independence in 1947. India hopes that importing African cheetahs will aid efforts to conserve the country’s threatened and largely neglected grasslands.
There are fewer than 7,000 adult cheetahs in the wild globally, and they now inhabit less than 9 per cent of their original range. Shrinking habitat, due to the increasing human population and climate change, is a huge threat.
The hospital’s director reportedly suspected that a nurse who was taking pictures of the infant was planning to kidnap her, and kicked him out of the hospital
The country lies on the seismically active "Ring of Fire", a 40,000-km arc of volcanoes and ocean trenches girdling much of the Pacific Ocean
New drug being tested in labs renders male mice infertile within an hour and wears off in less than a day, but is still years away from being available
How to show a heart — the universal symbol of love — has shifted on the internet over the years, driven by new technology
A report in a local newspaper said more than a thousand people turned up to pay tribute to Arne Espeel on Monday evening
As stories of remarkable rescues emerge from the wake of the disaster, here are more times when survivors overcame almost impossible circumstances and lived to tell the tale
The zoo also offers a $150 upgrade in which they would create a video of the cockroach, rodent, or veggie being fed to an animal
Weather warnings remain in place for much of the east coast of the North Island and upper South Island