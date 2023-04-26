India: Uttarakhand minister Chandan Ram Das dies of cardiac arrest

The host’s abrupt dismissal upends Fox News’s prime-time lineup — and the carefully honed impression that the ratings star was all but untouchable
Uttarakhand's Minister for Transport and Social Welfare Chandan Ram Das died of a heart attack on Wednesday in Bageshwar, a senior official said.
The 65-year-old was brought to the district hospital this afternoon after he complained of suffocation in the chest, Bageshwar's chief medical officer DP Joshi said.
"He was shifted to the ICU as his condition worsened. Despite all efforts, he could not be saved," the CMO said.
The minister could not be taken to a some other hospital in an air ambulance as his condition did not allow it, Joshi said.
The BJP leader represented Bageshwar in four consecutive assemblies since 2007, but he became a minister for the first time in the Pushkar Singh Dhami's cabinet.
Chief Minster Dhami expressed grief at his colleague's sudden death, saying it has left him shocked. "His death is an irreparable loss in the field of politics and public service," Dhami said.
A three-day state mourning till April 28 has been declared in the hill state and all offices, banks, treasuries and sub-treasuries have been closed for a day on Wednesday.
The host’s abrupt dismissal upends Fox News’s prime-time lineup — and the carefully honed impression that the ratings star was all but untouchable
As luxury cars become rolling supercomputers, designers are wondering how big is too big
The singer introduced Caribbean flair to mainstream US music
Uday is the second cheetah to die in KNP less than a month after female cheetah Sasha died of kidney ailment on March 27
The US urges the SAF and RSF to immediately and fully uphold the ceasefire
Lawsuit alleged store launched in 2008 had turned into an illegal monopoly, stifling innovation and competition while generating billions in profit for company
The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said the quake was at a depth of 20km
Judges refuse to hear a challenge by computer scientist to the US Patent and Trademark Office's refusal to issue patents for inventions his artificial intelligence system created